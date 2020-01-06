Donald Ellis Jr.
Donald Ellis Jr., 92, of Hoopeston, IL, passed away at 2:36 A.M. Tuesday December 31, 2019, at Autumn Fields Adult Community in Hoopeston.
He was born Aug. 6, 1927, in Hoopeston, the son of Donald Eugene and Emma Lucille (McCalla) Ellis. He married Florence Irene Ritter on Feb. 9, 1946, in Rossville. She preceded him in death on Sept. 1, 2007.
Funeral services were conducted Jan. 4 at the Rossville Church of Christ in Rossville, with Pastor Kevin Purdy officiating. Burial will follow in Rossville Cemetery.
Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston is handling the arrangements.