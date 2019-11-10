The Vermilion County State's Attorney's Office, along with Witzel Enterprises, spent the month of October 2019 bringing awareness to Domestic Violence through a supply drive hosted at the local Vermilion County McDonald's Locations.
Donations of cleaning products, towels, diapers, personal care products, and other various items were collected.
The items collected were presented to the Crosspoint at the Y Domestic Violence and Transitional Shelter Nov. 6 by State's Attorney Jacqueline Lacy, Lucy Overlander, Rob Witzel, Suzie Shannon and Tom Orrick.
The organizers thanked all of the anonymous donors who made the second annual domestic violence supply drive a success. They received more than double the items that were received in 2018.
"I would like to thank Don and Deanna Witzel as well as Crosspoint Executive Director Chad Hays for participating in the supply drive as we support survivors, and spread the message that violence has no place in healthy relationships." Jacqueline M Lacy, Vermilion County State's Attorney.