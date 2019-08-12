DLO Musical Theatre will be bringing the wonderful world of Wizard of Oz to Danville High School October 25-27, and is currently raising funds to rent the theatrical fly system needed for the famous flying witches and monkeys of Oz.
One such effort will be through proceeds from an upcoming “Treasures for Sale” rummage sale on on Friday, August 23, 8:00 a.m. — 3:00 p.m. and Saturday, August 24, 8:00 a.m. — 3:00 p.m. at Danville’s Village Mall — Center Stage rehearsal hall (next to Burlington).
DLO is seeking donations for the sale such as usable household and decorative items, books, and clothing. All items must be in good condition, without damage, stains, tears, etc.
Donations of such items will be accepted for dropoff at the Center Stage rehearsal hall on Friday, August 16, 10:00 a.m. — 6:00 p.m. and Saturday, August 17, 10:00 a.m. — 3:00 p.m.
Items that cannot be accepted: broken items or items with missing pieces, chemicals, console TVs or old style TVs with non-flat screens, flammable liquids, guns or any type of weapons, treadmills or any large pieces of workout equipment, large appliances or large pieces of furniture, magazines, mattresses/box springs, or remainders of other organizations sales.
DLO is also accepting cash donations for the flying system through the sale of “bricks” of the Yellow Brick Road. Bricks are $25 each or five for $100 and can be purchased online at dlomusicaltheatre.com.
For more information on fundraising efforts, Wizard of Oz, or the rest of the upcoming season, visit dlomusicaltheatre.com, Facebook @DLOMusicalTheatre, or call 217-431-1660.