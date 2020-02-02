A Vermilion County Sheriff’s Deputy was injured in a crash on I-74 at 6:50 a.m. Jan. 26 near mile post 218.
A preliminary investigation into the crash reports that the deputy, was not identified in the report was on the scene of a vehicle accident on I-74 in the westbound lanes.
The deputy’s vehicle was stationary on the left shoulder and left lane with all emergency lights activated.
A 2009 Mercury Marquis, driven by Violet James, of Knoxville, Tenn., was traveling westbound in the right lane when she attempted to change lanes from the right to left lane.
James struck the rear of the deputy’s vehicle causing her vehicle to run off the roadway to the left. The deputy’s vehicle was pushed off the roadway to the left and into the median cable.
Both drivers were properly restrained by a seatbelt.
The deputy was transported from the scene to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
James was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and Scott’s Law (Move Over Law).