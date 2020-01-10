The Charleston Huddle and Coles Progressives are hosting a Democratic primary candidate forum.
Kevin Gaither, of Charleston, John Hursey Jr., of Collinsville, Craig Morton, of Salem, and Erika Weaver, of Mattoon, have agreed to participate.
The free event is set for Jan. 26 from 2:30-4 p.m. in the Charleston Carnegie Public Library Rotary Rooms. The forum will give District 15 voters an opportunity to question the candidates and discuss issues affecting the district.
Dr. Jeannie Ludlow, Professor of English and Women’s, Gender, and Sexuality Studies at EIU, will moderate the 90-minute forum. The candidates will give opening and closing statements in addition to fielding questions from community members.
Retiring U.S. Representative John Shimkus (R-IL) has held the seat since 1997. District 15 covers all or parts of 33 counties of Eastern, Central, and Southern Illinois.
The Illinois Primary election will be presented March 17 with early voting starting Feb. 6.