The Barbara Standish Chapter NSDAR recently announced the recipient of the Good Citizen Award for 2020 is Erin Elizabeth Anderson.
The DAR Good Citizens program encourages and rewards the qualities of good citizenship among high school seniors: dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism.
Erin’s activities include Concert Band, Marching Band, Pep Band, National Honor Society, Show Choir, FFA Vice President, Senior Class President and Student Council President. She is active in school musicals, volleyball, yearbook and is drum major for the Marching Band. She’s also an active participant during her high school years in the Hoopeston Area Veteran’s Day Assembly and the Memorial Day Service at Floral Hill Cemetery and very proud to do so.
She loves helping at concession stands for various school organizations and fundraisers and gives service to her church and community projects such as the Sweetcorn Festival and teaching Sunday school at her church. She serves as the Fountain Creek Stitch ‘N Do 4-H Club’s President and is on the Iroquois County 4-H Board.
Her plans are to attend Danville Area Community College to major in Agricultural Communications and then transfer to Purdue University. Her goal is to work for RFD Radio Network and become a Network Anchor.
Erin is the daughter of Todd and Sara Anderson, Rankin. Good Citizen Committee Chair, Ruth Neathery, states Erin will receive her award in the spring at the Awards Night of the Hoopeston Area School. This program is sponsored by the local Barbara Standish Chapter, the Illinois Organization, and the National Daughters of the American Revolution.