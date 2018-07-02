On April 18, a Vermilion County jury found 39-year old Richard V. Ashley, of Danville, guilty of three counts of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a Child.
Evidence was presented over the course of a two-day trial that Ashley committed regular acts of sexual penetration and contact with a female child over a three year period while serving as her babysitter.
The sexual abuse began when the child was 6 years old and continued until she was 8 years old. The child victim testified at trial, as well as various family members.
The case was investigated by Detective Danielle Lewallen of the Danville Police Department, who also testified at trial.
Each count of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault is a Class X felony which carries a penalty range of 6-60 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections at 85% and mandatorily consecutive to one another.
On July 2, 2018 after a sentencing hearing First Assistant Stephanie Weber requested Ashley be sentenced on all three counts of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault, each to 30 years at 85% to be served consecutively for a total of 90 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections with a period of mandatory supervised release for three years to natural life.
Circuit Judge Nancy S. Fahey agreed with the recommendation of the State and sentenced the defendant to 90 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.