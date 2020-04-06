Dale William Fetters, 86, of Hoopeston, formerly of Rossville, passed away at 5:16 p.m. on March 30, 2020 at Heritage Health Therapy and Senior Living in Hoopeston. He was born April 12, 1933, the son of Milo and Minnie (Rudolph) Fetters. He married Phyllis McBride on March 27, 1954 in Allerton. She survives in Hoopeston.
He is also survived by two daughters, Debbie (Craig) Potter of Rossville, IL and Tammy (Hank) Hornbeck of Champaign, IL; three sisters, Ruby Richardson of Attica, IN, Freda Pollock of Colorado, and Alberta (Don) Lucas of Rossville, IL; one brother, Harold (Sarah) Fetters of Danville, IL; two sisters-in-law, Viola Fetters of Hoopeston, IL and Bonnie Fetters of Gilman, IL; one brother-in-law, Harold (Betty) Lareau of Allerton, IL; five grandchildren, Candice (Dave) Freeman, April (Matt) Handy, Jordan (Logan Patton) Hollingsworth, Anthony (Joni) Hornbeck and Kayla (Lisa) Potter; seven great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and special friends, Bill and Phyllis Gernand.
He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant sister, Elizabeth; three brothers, Floyd, Lowell, and Earl; one sister-in-law, Laura Jean Fetters; one brother-in-law, Wayne (Mary) Lareau; one niece; and three nephews.
Dale was a life-long farmer. He was a member of the Rossville Historical Society and enjoyed taking part in the Christman Park in Rossville. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family.
Due to the health concerns at this time, a private family graveside service will be held.
Memorials may be made to the Rossville Church of Christ 514 E. Attica St. Rossville, IL 60963.
Please visit www.anderson-funeral-home.com to view Dale’s eternal tribute page and to send condolences to the family.
Anderson Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.