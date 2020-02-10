Dale “Sandy” Wallace III, 83, of Hoopeston, passed away at 11:47 a.m. Feb. 5, 2020, at Carle Hoopeston Regional Health Center in Hoopeston.
He was born Nov. 20, 1936, in Hoopeston, the son of Dale “Rusty” and Marguerite “Marge” (Trego) Wallace II. He married Thea M. Mathaser on April 28, 1959 in Bad Aibling, West Germany. She preceded him in death.
He is survived by two sons, Michael A. (Jennifer) Wallace of Fisher, IL and Scott W. (Carolyn) Wallace of Mackinaw, IL; two grandchildren, Kyle (Carrie) Wallace and Julianne (Kyle) Storm; two great-grandchildren, Sawyer and Bryer Wallace; and two nieces, Heather McClane and Valerie Mace. He is also survived by a special friend, Patsy Farley.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Natalie Chevillet.
Sandy ran the family insurance agency for many years, taking it over from his father. He also loved farming and took over running the family farm for a number of years. He served in the United States Army from 1956 – 1959 and was a member of the Hoopeston American Legion Post #384. He was an avid golfer and member of Hubbard Trail Country Club where he was a multiple time men’s club champion. Sandy loved the Masters Golf Tournament in Augusta, GA which he attended for 43 consecutive years.
Cremation rites were accorded. Funeral services were conducted Feb. 10 at Anderson Funeral Home, 427 E. Main St., in Hoopeston with Steve Unger officiating. Burial took place at Floral Hill Cemetery in Hoopeston. Military rites were accorded by the Hoopeston American Legion Post #384.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hoopeston American Legion Post #384 502 E. Penn St. Hoopeston, IL 60942.
