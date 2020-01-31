Danville Area Community College will host the 40th annual Regional Academic Challenge competition, Tuesday, February 4, 2020, in the Mary Miller Gymnasium Eleven area school districts are expected to send participants to this year’s competition.
The Academic Challenge is a battery of tests that is created by the Worldwide Youth in Science and Engineering Society (WYSE). Participants are tested in seven different academic areas including Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, English, Engineering Graphics, and Computer Science. Winners of the regional competition continue on to the Sectionals held at Eastern Illinois University on March12, and then may advance to the State Finals, also held at Eastern Illinois University.
For more information about the WYSE Academic Challenge at DACC please contact the Math/Science Division office at 217-443-8805.