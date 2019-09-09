The traveling Bicentennial of Illinois Law Exhibit will be on display beginning September 10, 2019 at the Danville Area Community College Library, 2000 East Main Street, Danville.
The interesting and educational exhibit features prominent lawyers and cases in Illinois history, information about how the court system operates, and a general history of the judiciary’s first 200 years of existence. Cases featured include Block v. City of Chicago, which concerned the first movie censorship laws, and lawyers featured include Ferdinand Barnett, one of the first African American attorneys licensed in Illinois. The exhibit also highlights the important role that the judicial branch has in upholding the rule of law, providing a forum for dispute resolution, and interpreting the law.
“Over the past two centuries, the judicial branch of the State of Illinois has evolved into one of the largest unified court systems in the United States. Although our work has had an important impact on the character and quality of life in Illinois, our contributions are little known beyond the legal community," Chief Justice Lloyd A. Karmeier said. "I am hopeful that this exhibition will help both students and the public at large develop a better understanding of our legal system’s rich history and the central role played by the courts in preserving the principles on which our system of government is based.”
The exhibit is one of several bicentennial activities sponsored by the Illinois Supreme Court Historic Preservation Commission to commemorate 200 years of the Illinois judicial branch. The Illinois Bicentennial Commission recognizes 2018 as an opportunity to celebrate the many cultural, economic, academic, and political contributions that Illinois and its residents have made to the nation and the world, and the Bicentennial of Illinois Law Exhibit showcases the contributions of the legal community to the history of Illinois.
The Supreme Court Historic Preservation Commission (illinoiscourthistory.org) was established in 2007 to assist and advise the Supreme Court of Illinois in acquiring, collecting, preserving, and cataloging documents, artifacts, and information relating to the Illinois judiciary. The Commission seeks to accomplish its work in partnership with historical and cultural institutions; bar associations; universities; law schools; and federal, state, and local agencies.
This event is not just for the college but is open for the community to come in, view and enjoy. DACC Library will host this event in the Main Room from Sept. 10 to Oct. 4. The display can be viewed during the Library hours of Monday thru Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. If you have any questions, please contact the library at 217-443-8739.