Danville Area Community College is holding auditions for their DACC’s Got Talent contest. Auditions are open to current DACC students, alumni, faculty, and staff. Auditions for DACC’s Got Talent will be held on Nov. 4 from 3-5 p.m. and Nov. 6 from 6-8 p.m. in the Bremer Theater.
Acts should be 5 minutes or less. Must have own accompaniment. Auditions are held in front of live selection panel.
Acts selected will perform at the DACC’s Got Talent Show on Nov. 22 at 7:30 p.m. in the Bremer Theater. Cash prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place.
For more information contact Jeanne Dunn at jdunn@dacc.edu or 217-443-8724.