WYSE Results Pic 1.jpg

Hoopeston Area High School students Joanna Walder and Sam Hudson placed first and second, respectively, in the English category at the recent DACC WYSE competition. Walder also earned a scholarship for being one of the top two highest ranking competitors at the event.

 Photo by Jordan Crook

Danville Area Community College hosted the Worldwide Youth in Science and Engineering Regional competition, a test of aptitudes in Mathematics and Science, on Feb. 4.

The 41st regional competition was sponsored by the Math, Sciences & Health Professions Division at Danville Area Community College.

Students were tested in seven different academic areas which included mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, english, engineering graphics and computer science.

Eleven high schools, represented by nearly 156 students, participated.

The high schools that competed were: Armstrong Township, Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin, Chrisman, Danville, Georgetown-Ridge Farm, Hoopeston Area, Milford, Oakwood, Salt Fork, Shiloh and Westville.

Teams that have placed second or first, as well as all individuals earning a first or second place in their division, will be competing in sectional competition on March 12 at Eastern Illinois University.

Two Hoopeston Area High School students excelled at the competition.

Seniors Joanna Walder and Sam Hudson placed first and second respectively in the English category.

Walder also earned a scholarship for being one of the top competitors at the event.

This year Danville Area Community College awarded a scholarship to the two highest ranking seniors competing in Academic Challenge. These scholarships cover 24 credit hours at DACC. This year’s winners were: Walder and Danville High School’s Emma Hambley

A full list of winners is printed below:

Team Awards – Trophies

Division 300- Small Schools (enrollment less than or equal to 300)

3rd: Milford High School

2nd: Salt Fork High School

1st: Armstrong Township High School

Division 700- Middle Size Schools (enrollment between 301 and 700)

3rd: Westville High School

2nd: Oakwood High School

1st: Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin Cooperative High School

Individual Award Winners – All Around Medalists:

A. Math

3rd: Jericho Maniquis (Danville)

2nd: Caitlyn Stimson (Milford)

1st: Kevin Clapp (Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin Cooperative),

B. English

3rd: Sydney Quick (Chrisman)

2nd: Sam Hudson (Hoopeston), Sarah Kedas (Salt Fork)

1st: Joanna Walder (Hoopeston)

C. Chemistry

3rd: Caleb Campbell (Danville), Jericho Maniquis (Danville)

2nd: Jessica Goulding (Armstrong), Hannah Turner (Danville)

1st: Dominic Kelly (Danville)

D. Physics

3rd: Ceci Beith (Danville), Jonathan Hudson (Armstrong)

2nd: Stieve Lawless (Danville)

1st: Titus Berner (Oakwood)

E. Biology

3rd: Mason McMasters (Armstrong)

2nd: Emiley McCord (Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin Cooperative),

Maddy McQueen (Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin Cooperative)

1st: Emma Hambley (Danville)

F. Engineering Graphics

3rd: Grace Omundson (Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin Cooperative),

Trey Totheroh (Milford)

2nd: Ricci Arcay (Oakwood), Seth VanHoveln (Milford)

1st: Zach Fox (Oakwood)

G. Computer Science

3rd: Maddy Cary (Shiloh), Gabe Woods (Milford),

Andrew Van Hoveln (Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin Cooperative),

2nd: Lexy Fancher (Chrisman)

1st: Andrew Barnes (Danville)

Tags