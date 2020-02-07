Danville Area Community College hosted the Worldwide Youth in Science and Engineering Regional competition, a test of aptitudes in Mathematics and Science, on Feb. 4.
The 41st regional competition was sponsored by the Math, Sciences & Health Professions Division at Danville Area Community College.
Students were tested in seven different academic areas which included mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, english, engineering graphics and computer science.
Eleven high schools, represented by nearly 156 students, participated.
The high schools that competed were: Armstrong Township, Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin, Chrisman, Danville, Georgetown-Ridge Farm, Hoopeston Area, Milford, Oakwood, Salt Fork, Shiloh and Westville.
Teams that have placed second or first, as well as all individuals earning a first or second place in their division, will be competing in sectional competition on March 12 at Eastern Illinois University.
Two Hoopeston Area High School students excelled at the competition.
Seniors Joanna Walder and Sam Hudson placed first and second respectively in the English category.
Walder also earned a scholarship for being one of the top competitors at the event.
This year Danville Area Community College awarded a scholarship to the two highest ranking seniors competing in Academic Challenge. These scholarships cover 24 credit hours at DACC. This year’s winners were: Walder and Danville High School’s Emma Hambley
A full list of winners is printed below:
Team Awards – Trophies
Division 300- Small Schools (enrollment less than or equal to 300)
3rd: Milford High School
2nd: Salt Fork High School
1st: Armstrong Township High School
Division 700- Middle Size Schools (enrollment between 301 and 700)
3rd: Westville High School
2nd: Oakwood High School
1st: Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin Cooperative High School
Individual Award Winners – All Around Medalists:
A. Math
3rd: Jericho Maniquis (Danville)
2nd: Caitlyn Stimson (Milford)
1st: Kevin Clapp (Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin Cooperative),
B. English
3rd: Sydney Quick (Chrisman)
2nd: Sam Hudson (Hoopeston), Sarah Kedas (Salt Fork)
1st: Joanna Walder (Hoopeston)
C. Chemistry
3rd: Caleb Campbell (Danville), Jericho Maniquis (Danville)
2nd: Jessica Goulding (Armstrong), Hannah Turner (Danville)
1st: Dominic Kelly (Danville)
D. Physics
3rd: Ceci Beith (Danville), Jonathan Hudson (Armstrong)
2nd: Stieve Lawless (Danville)
1st: Titus Berner (Oakwood)
E. Biology
3rd: Mason McMasters (Armstrong)
2nd: Emiley McCord (Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin Cooperative),
Maddy McQueen (Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin Cooperative)
1st: Emma Hambley (Danville)
F. Engineering Graphics
3rd: Grace Omundson (Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin Cooperative),
Trey Totheroh (Milford)
2nd: Ricci Arcay (Oakwood), Seth VanHoveln (Milford)
1st: Zach Fox (Oakwood)
G. Computer Science
3rd: Maddy Cary (Shiloh), Gabe Woods (Milford),
Andrew Van Hoveln (Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin Cooperative),
2nd: Lexy Fancher (Chrisman)
1st: Andrew Barnes (Danville)