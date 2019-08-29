Danville Area Community College will host the 40th Annual College Day on Sept. 19 from 9-11 a.m. in the Mary Miller Gymnasium.
Representatives from over 55 four-year colleges, universities and technical schools from 10 different states will participate in this Illinois Regional College Fair. Thirty-three Illinois Regional College fairs are being sponsored around the State through the Illinois Association for College Admission Counseling.
DACC’s College Day offers the opportunity for current DACC students, high school students, and members of the community to discuss transfer options, admissions requirements, and educational planning with some of the most popular and well-respected universities in the region. Visit with University of Illinois at Chicago, Champaign-Urbana, and Springfield, Augustana College, Ball State University, Blackburn College, Eastern Illinois University, Illinois State University, Indiana State University, Millikin University, Olivet Nazarene University, Purdue University, Southern Illinois University at Carbondale & Edwardsville, Wabash College, and many more colleges and universities.
For more information, call the DACC Admissions office at 217-443-8802.