Danville Area Community College’s Career & Employment Services will hold a Drive-Thru Job Fair on Sept. 9 from 9-11 a.m.
The DACC Drive-Thru Job Fair will be held in DACC’s front parking lot at 2000 East Main St., Danville.
Students, alumni, and community members are welcome to attend this free Job Fair. Attendees should bring resumes. Walk ups are also welcome.
Employers at the Drive-Thru Job Fair will include Watchfire Signs, McDonald’s, ThyssenKrupp, Sygma, and Autozone.
For more information call Kellie at 217-443-8597, email kmcbride@dacc.edu or stop by the Career Service Center at Prairie Hall, Room 213.