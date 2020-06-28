Danville Area Community College has scheduled its Annual Golf Outing for July 10 at the Danville Country Club.
The Afternoon Flight registration is from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. with a 1:15 p.m. shotgun start.
A box lunch will be served to all golfers from Noon-1:00 p.m. Buffet style will not be available due to current restrictions.
The event will be limited to the first 29 teams. Each team will be assigned 2 carts. Team members can use the carts as they wish due to comfort levels (4 ride or 2 ride/2 walk).
Awards starting at approximately 5:45 p.m.
Registration is due by July 1 for sponsorships.
- $100—One golfer (non-member) includes greens fees, cart, box lunch, refreshments, gift.
- $80—One golfer (member) includes greens fees, cart, box lunch, refreshments, gift.
- $100—Hole Sponsor includes custom hole sign
- $500—White Sponsorship includes greens fees for four, cart, box lunch, refreshments, gift, custom hole sign, and recognition on the official tournament score card
You can be assigned to a foursome or submit your own foursome list.
For more information, contact Brian Hensgen, at 217-443-8823 or e-mail bhensgen@dacc.edu.