Danville Area Community College is going to the birds. DACC will host a program presented by the Office of Wildlife Learning World Bird Sanctuary of St. Louis. This biennial event will be held in the Mary Miller Gymnasium on the campus of Danville Area Community College on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 9AM and again at 12:30PM. The event is co-sponsored by the Middlefork Audubon Society.
Displays typically include birds of prey such as the Peregrine Falcon, and nocturnal birds such as Screech or Barn Owls. Handlers allow birds to fly free over the heads of audience members to demonstrate the inherent grace and agility of the display birds. Each year, the highlight of the event is the appearance of our national symbol, the Bald Eagle.
This interesting and informative program is free of charge and should appeal to people of all ages. All area 3rd and 4th grade classes are issued invitations to the event. The public is encouraged to attend this FREE event. More than 1,000 total visitors typically attend the event.
The World Bird Sanctuary, located near St. Louis, Missouri, has a captive breeding program of endangered birds. The Sanctuary rehabilitates injured birds and conducts many avian field studies, and educates over 2.5 million people across the country on bird characteristics, behaviors, and habitats. An extensive website featuring the World Bird Sanctuary may be found at http://www.worldbirdsanctuary.org.
For more information about Eagle Day contact the Math/Science Division office at 217-443-8805.