Danville Area Community College Higher Learning Center - Hoopeston will be offering classes for Fall 2020.
Fall classes begin Aug. 24.
For more information or to register call 217-283-4170 or visit in person at 847 E. Orange St., Hoopeston, IL.
Fall classes include:
- Business Computer System (CBUS-150-HEXWH) - Thursday, 6-7:50 p.m.
- Rhetoric and Composition I (ENGL-101-HXGWH) - Monday and Wednesday, 2:00-3:15 p.m.
- Rhetoric and Composition I (ENGL-101-HXNWH) - Wednesday, 6:00-8:40 p.m.
- African American History (HIST-190-HXNWH) - Thursday, 6-7:30 p.m.
- Applied Math Concepts (MATH-107-HEXWH) - Mon, Tues, Wed, 4:00-5:20 p.m.
- Introduction to Sociology (SOCY-100-HEXG) - Tuesday and Thursday, 2:00-3:15 p.m.
- Oral Communication (SPCH-101-HXNWH) - Wednesday, 6:00-8:40 p.m.