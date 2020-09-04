Danville Area Community College’s Corporate Education is offering Emergency Medical Responder (EMR) training September 9-November 4, 2020 on Monday and Wednesday from 6-10 p.m. at the DACC Bremer Conference Center.
Emergency Medical Responders are individuals who have been trained to handle medical emergencies. These emergencies may range from an accident that happened in traffic, a highway accident or even a natural disaster. An EMR may need to perform basic life support in the form of CPR or other first aid to help stabilize a victim. An EMR could be a police officer, firefighter or anyone who requires supplemental medical training beyond standard first aid. An EMR does not replace Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs). Rather, the EMR may stabilize a person and keep them alive or calm to wait for the arrival of EMTs.
Registration fee is $300 per person. For more information or to register your employee or yoursell, contact 217-443-8777 or email cce@dacc.edu
All training at DACC is held in compliance with the latest CDC guidelines for Covid-19.