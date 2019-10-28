Danville Area Community College Cheerleaders are calling all area middle schools (grades 5-8) to join DACC Cheer for Spirit Day at DACC.
The DACC Cheerleaders' will hold a Middle School Stunt Clinic on Nov. 10 from 2-4 p.m. The clinic is for cheerleaders in 5th-8th grades.
Registration dates for the clinic are: Nov. 4, Nov. 6, or Nov. 7 from 6-7 p.m. at the DACC Mary Miller Gymnasium.
The stunt clinic will be held on Nov. 10 from 2-4 p.m. The game date is Nov. 24 at 3 p.m. in the DACC Mary Miller Gymnasium.
Cost for the clinic is $30/cheerleader or $25/cheerleader for squad of 10+. The fee includes clinic, participant game ticket, and t-shirt. Registration will be accepted after November 7, but not guaranteed a t-shirt.
Cheerleaders have the opportunity to perform during halftime at a DACC basketball game!
Participants will work on motion technique, jumps, tumbling and stunt with DACC Cheerleaders. Participants will also learn a short cheer and dance routine to perform.
Contact Nikia McGlory, DACC Cheer Coach at mcgloryn@danville118.org or bring completed registration forms to DACC Mary Miller Gymnasium during registration dates.
Visit the DACC Cheerleading Facebook Page for more information on the Stunt Clinic and to get the registration form.