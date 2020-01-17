Danville Area Community College has released a list of its honor students for the Fall 2019 Semester.
A student must carry 12 or more credit hours and a straight A (4.0) average on a 4.0 scale to be included on the President’s List. To be included on the Honor’s List, a student must carry 12 or more credit hours and have a B+ (3.5) grade point average on a 4.0 scale.
Alvin
Honor’s List: Joseph Cropper.
Bismarck
President’s List: Matt Cress. Honor’s List: Jasmine Hutson, David Warren.
Hoopeston
President’s List: Jacob Bergstedt, Kaitlynn Cline, Ryan Franzen, Tara Kaeb, Hali Martinez, Ariel Reeves, Victoria Santillana. Honor’s List: Abigail Belko, Hannah Davis, Paige Hensley, Lauren Linares, Viviana Santillana, Chet Stock, Harley Thorn, Reece Williams.
Milford
President’s List: Trista Pitts.
Potomac
President’s List: Rachel Colunga, Christopher Huston. Honor’s List: Georgina Davis, Kaleb Hobson, Ellie Masengale, Marissa Rush.
Rossville
President’s List: Thomas Savage Honor’s List: Aaron Beirl, Maisa Lacombe, Amber Shelato.
Watseka
Honor’s List: Maxwell Gooding, Amanda Smith.