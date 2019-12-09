Cynthia Mae Miller
Cynthia Mae Miller, 69, of Hoopeston, passed away at 9:10 a.m. Dec. 5, 2019 at her home.
She was born June 25, 1950, in Denver, Colo., the daughter of Walter E. and Violet Francis (VanGilder) Parent. She married Tony G. Miller on Nov. 9, 1968, in Saginaw, Mich. He survives in Hoopeston.
Cremation rites will be accorded. A memorial service took place Dec. 8 at Anderson Funeral Home, with Pastor David Bowen officiating. Burial will be held at a later date.
Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston is handling the arrangements.