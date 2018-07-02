When a wealthy widow in an up-scale Florida retirement community, and her neighbor, both tired of handing out money to unappreciative children, start the “S.I.N. Foundation—Spending It Now” to give money to the needy, the fun begins. However, this spending terrifies the widow’s greedy son and daughter-in-law, driving them to devise a plan to have mom declared financially incompetent.
“Spreading it Around” is the next production appearing at Country Theatre Workshop, located two miles north of Cissna Park on IL Rt. 49.
Performances will be held: July 5-7 and July 12-14 at 7:30 p.m. and matinees July 8 and July 15 at 2 p.m.
For reservation phone, Tuesday-Saturday 8 a.m.-1 p.m. at 815-457-2626 and please mention if any special seating arrangements are needed.