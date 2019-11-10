The holidays are right around the corner and finding time to shop, bake, decorate and enjoy time with loved ones can be challenging. How about spending quality time with friends and family while you make a fresh, fragrant evergreen wreath? Do you have someone who is difficult to buy for? Why not surprise them with a handmade wreath?
The Vermilion County Master Gardeners will again hold their seasonal “Make a Holiday Wreath” class Dec. 3. The class will start at 6 p.m. and take place at International Greenhouse Company at 70 Eastgate Drive in Danville. Master Gardener Mary Stonecipher will demonstrate how to create a beautiful wreath while attendees follow her instructions and make their own wreath.
A $15 fee includes the metal wreath ring, floral wire, pinecones and a variety of fresh evergreens. Bring ribbon and decorations to add your own personal style. Master Gardeners will be on hand to help make a bow from your ribbon. You may also wish to bring hand pruners to trim greenery and garden gloves to protect your hands.
Fresh wreaths add natural beauty to our homes, look festive and fill the air with their wonderful fragrance. Register now, as this class fills up quickly and we are unable to take walk-ins. Your $15 fee reserves your seat. Attendees may pay with cash or check at the Vermilion County Extension Office (3164 North Vermilion, Danville, across from the Village Mall). Credit card payments may only be processed online through the University of Illinois Extension website at https://go.illinois.edu/Dec2019WreathClass If you have questions, contact the Extension Office at (217) 442-8615. Proceeds from this class fund Master Gardener programs in Vermilion County.
University of Illinois Extension provides equal opportunities in programs and employment. If you need a reasonable accommodations to participate call (217) 442-8615. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time for meeting your access needs.