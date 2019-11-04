As winter approaches, many people enjoy spending time indoors on a variety of craft projects. And whatever your crafting interest, several groups and programs are now being offered at HPL.
If you’re interested in crochet or other needlecrafts, Stitchin’ Time meets every Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. in the lower level meeting room. Bring your projects and enjoy chat-ting and sharing with fellow crafters.
Beginning in November, the Vermilion County Crafters will meet at HPL on the first and third Thursdays of the month (Nov. 5 and Nov. 21) from 5-7 p.m.
This group is open to all types of crafters who bring their projects to work on individually.
The library will also host two guided holiday craft programs in the coming weeks. At 2 p.m., Nov. 18, there will be a free adult craft to make a pinecone holiday door hanger. All supplies will be provided. Deadline to sign up is Nov. 14.
The Master Gardeners will again present a live plant craft, creating an ivy topiary, at 1 p.m. on Dec. 5. The cost is $15 and includes all materials. Deadline to sign up is Nov. 25.
Call the library for more information on any of these activities.
Hey football fans! It’s time to get reading! And as the run to the playoffs heats up, so can your chances to win at the library.
Beginning on Black Friday (Nov. 29) teens and adults are invited to pick up a Touchdown bookmark at HPL and get it stamped each time they check out a book. Run the length of the field (10 stamps, 100 yards) by Super Bowl weekend, and you’ll be entered in a drawing to win either a Bears Coleman soft-sided cooler, a Bears cap or an “Illini Legends and Lore” book celebrating the greatest moments in University of Illinois athletics.
The Hoopeston Public Library will open at noon Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans Day.
The library will close at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27 and will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 28. We will be open regular hours on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 29-30.
Hoopeston Public Library Schedule of Activities for November:
LITTLES @ THE LIBRARY, Every Friday @ 10:30 a.m. (Will not meet on Black Friday.)
NOV 7: BUILDERS CLUB @ 3:30 p.m. All ages.
NOV 12: HOMESCHOOL GATHERING for all area homeschool families, 1:30 p.m.
NOV 14: WILD & WACKY @ 3:30 p.m. Active games for all kids of all ages.
NOV. 21: DESIGN SQUAD @ 3:30 p.m. Inventing and engineering for grades 3 and up.
There will be no BIG BANG THURSDAY in Novem-ber because of Thanksgiving.
ADULTS
NOV. 4: MHC BOOK CLUB @ 1:30 p.m. This month’s title is “News of the World” by Paulette Jiles. This group is open to adults of all ages. New members are always welcome.
NOV 6: STITCHIN’ TIME @ 9:30 a.m. This group of crochet and needlecraft enthusiasts meets weekly in the lower level meeting room.
NOV 25: BEST SELLER BOOK CLUB @ 6:30 p.m. This month’s titles are “The Tattooist of Auschwitz” and “Evvie Drake Starts Over”. This group is open to adults of all ages. New members are always welcome.