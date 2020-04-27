Independent and New Party Candidates seeking placement on the November 3rd ballot will be required to submit only 10% of the normal number of nominating signatures and will file petitions six weeks later than originally scheduled under a court order issued Thursday by Chief U.S. District Judge Rebecca R. Pallmeyer.
The order was in response to concerns over COVID-19 & a statewide order limiting social contact, which impaired candidates’ ability to gather sufficient signatures and meet the June 22nd filing deadline for New Party & Independent Candidates. Under the order, New Party & Independent Candidates will file nominating petitions with the Vermilion County Clerk from
July 31, 2020 - August 7, 2020.
The order also drops the requirement that signatures on nominating petitions be original, physical signatures. A physical “wet” signature would still be permitted but not required on the candidate’s petition. Petition signers may physically sign a copy of a candidate’s petition, or they may electronically sign their handwritten signatures to a petition using a finger or a device such as a computer mouse or stylus. Photocopies of signatures also will be permitted.
Signature requirements & required forms for county offices available on the November ballot vary by office and are available by contacting Lindsay Light, Chief Deputy County Clerk at ccelections@vercounty.org.