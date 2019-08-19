Country Theatre Workshop will present its final show of the season, “The Hallelujah Girls,” a rollicking Southern comedy about a group of friends who realize that time is precious, and they need to get motivated if they’re going to live their lives to the fullest. You will laugh out loud at their various plans discussed on weekly Friday afternoon ‘gatherings’ at the Spa-Dee-Dah.
Performances are Aug. 15, 16, 17, 22, 23, 24, at 7:30 p.m. and Aug. 18 and Aug. 25 at 2 p.m.
For tickets phone: 815-457-2626 / Tues.-Sat. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. All performances are at the CTW theatre located 2 miles north of Cissna Park, IL on IL Rt. 49.