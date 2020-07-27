The Hoopeston City Council approved engineering work for the long planed Thompson Avenue project last week.
The council approved a contract with the Illinois Department of Transportation for engineering costs associated with resurfacing Thompson Avenue.
The council approved a measure to spend not more than $238,747 with Donohue & Associates, along with Cummings Engineering Corp., for the project.
The council has been saving part of its yearly Motor Fuel Tax funds to help cover the cost of the project for several years.
The plan is to resurface from the railroad tracks to the eastern city limits.
The council is looking to have the Federal Highway Administration cover 80 percent of the cost of the total project with the city covering the remainder along with the engineering costs.
Funds for the project may be replenished through six additional MFT payments through the Rebuild Illinois program.
Mayor Bill Crusinberry said the city had already received one $50,000 payment through the program. He said the city should get enough to fund the project.
In other business:
- Alderman Carl Ankenbrand announced the Officer Ryan Garfield had been promoted from part-time to full-time officer effective Aug. 5.
- The council approved the appropriations ordinance in a 7-1 vote with Alderman Chad Yaden voting no.
- The council continued discussions regarding an ordinance related to owning chickens in the city limits.
Ankenbrand said the current ordinance says that the chickens have to be 150 feet from a residence. He said he’s looked at Champaign’s and Chicago’s ordinances related to chickens and would look to have an ordinance available for the council to look at and vote on at the next meeting.
He said the ordinance would likely call for a $50 license, would only allow six hens and no roosters, chickens wouldn’t be able to run around at-large and the coop/run would have to have a six-foot fence.
The Hoopeston City Council will next meet at 7 p.m. Aug. 4 at city hall.