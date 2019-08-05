The Hoopeston City Council met in a special committee of the whole session last week in order to address security concerns for city personnel.
Mayor Bill Crusinberry informed the council that, in the past few months, there had been threats of physical violence and bodily harm made against city personnel.
Crusinberry said he wants the city to be more proactive in protecting its employees, specifically pointing to weak points at city hall.
Crusinberry asked Joel Schuler, a member of the Hoopeston Auxiliary Police, to give a presentation on electronic security systems.
Schuler has been doing electrical work on security systems for five years and has installed an estimated 500 systems in Chicago, Champaign-Urbana and Effingham.
Schuler proposed addressing 14 doors at city hall at a cost of $7,840.09.
This proposal would eliminate the use of keys and replace them with key fobs or cards, which can monitor every time someone enters the building.
Schuler said key fobs and cards are more secure as they can be activated and deactivated if lost or an employee moves on from their position.
He said the system can even be set up to deactivate cards and fobs after a set amount of time, which would be useful if the city were to install electronic locks on properties it rents out to the public.
Schuler said cards and fobs can also be set to only open certain doors and that the system is very user friendly.
As for any breaches in security, Schuler said if a door is forced open, it will set off an alarm.
In the event of an power, Schuler said the system will continue operating with a battery back-up and generator.
Alderman Alex Houmes asked if the system could be set to lock and unlock doors at certain times of the day and Schuler said it could.
Schuler said he would do all the installation himself.
He said they will need a $1,000 printer to create the fobs and cards. He said he can train everyone who is going to be creating and managing the cards.
Crusinberry said the plan would be to secure city hall first, installing a new system for the doors and then looking into additional security measures.
Crusinberry referred to the recent shooting at an event in California and cited the prevalence of incidents like this in the world as a reason to be proactive with security measures.
Crusinberry said he would like to look into installing bullet proof windows and panels as well, but wants to get moving on what they can do at present and look into installing those in the future.
In other business:
- The council discussed hiring a full-time street and alley employee for the summer who could be used in all departments during the rest of the year.
Crusinberry said he planned to advertise the position and the job requirements would include either having a CDL or being willing to get one, experience and be able to use heavy equipment.
- The council briefly discussed the situation with Bzzz’s Bar, which caught fire in March and has not been torn down or repaired in the intervening months.
Crusinberry said the bar is still being investigated by the Illinois State Fire Marshall’s office.
The Illinois Department of Revenue recently posted a sign indicating that the business’s Certificate of Registration had been revoked and any business being conducted on the property was strictly prohibited.
- The council discussed early plans to address cannabis use and distribution in the city in the wake of the state’s plans.
Local resident David Webber addressed the Hoopeston City Council about this issue during a meeting in July in the hopes of inviting members of the city council to meet and discuss how the city will adapt to the newly approved state cannabis policies.
These new policies, under the Illinois Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act will allow adults 21 and over to possess certain amounts of cannabis. The act is expected to generate millions of dollars in tax revenue for the state and Webber wants Hoopeston to be in a position to capitalize on that revenue.
Webber said he wants to meet with city officials and other community members to discuss the pros and cons of the matter. He wants to encourage the city to be proactive on the issue, regardless of what decisions are made.
During last week’s special meeting, Crusinberry suggested the city host a public meeting to allow local residents the chance to present their views on cannabis use.
Crusinberry said he’d like to set a public meeting for sometime in August.