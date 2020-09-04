The area in front of Countryside Mall in downtown Hoopeston has been blocked off by the city since a section of the building’s roof caved in.
City officials were concerned that the roofing caving in might make the building unstable and pose a risk of collapsing.
The Hoopeston City Council discussed these risks during last week’s meeting.
Alderman Bill McElhaney felt that the city needed to cut down the awning that hangs over a section of sidewalk on Main Street.
“If something fell off that building, it’d go dead in the middle of the street,” he said.
McElhaney said he has heard concerns about the awning from other city residents in the past as some didn’t feel safe walking under it. With the roof collapsing, McElhaney said that only amplifies the problem.
He fears the building isn’t stable enough to continue to hold up the awning indefinitely and doesn’t trust that pedestrians walking on the sidewalk will abide the sawhorses and police tape.
McElhaney pointed out that he has seen people walk around barricades like this in the past and feels that the city needs to address the situation as soon as possible.
The rest of the council agreement with the concern and authorized Mayor Bill Crusinberry to address the situation quickly.
Crusinberry said he would contact a local contractor and have the awning inspected the next day.
“If it’s what the council desires, I’m sure I could get that awning removed,” he said.
Crusinberry said they can do an emergency declaration to bring down the awning if needed.
The council also addressed the situation with the building itself.
Alderman Chad Yaden urged swift action when it came to sending the building owner a 30-day notice to come up with a plan to address the problems with the property or face legal action.
Crusinberry said he had reached out to the building’s owner a few times, but hadn’t received a response.
Crusinberry also discussed the possibility of utilizing the services of a structural engineer to assess the conditions of downtown buildings.
He said the Central Illinois Land Bank, which Hoopeston is a member of, is considering contracting a building inspector who could be utilized by member communities.
Crusinberry added that the city could also contract a structural engineer on its own.
He said he had spoken to a building inspector who may work with the land bank about the possibility of doing some work for the city and was told that a structural engineer would be needed to inspect commercial buildings.
Crusinberry said he hadn’t reached out to any structural engineers yet, but had contacted some of the engineering groups the city has worked with in the past to seek recommendations.
In a somewhat related discussion, Alderman Jeff Wise asked about the city’s compliance officer position.
Wise said he had only recently learned that the position was currently vacant.
Crusinberry said that was true and that Police Chief Bill DeWitt has serving as interim compliance officer.
Crusinberry said he would like to hire someone who is licensed to inspect and potentially cite dangerous buildings in town.
He said he’ll continue to talk with the land bank about possibly utilizing any building inspector they hire to inspect residential houses in the city.
Crusinberry said he’d like to see the structural responsibilities of code enforcement be separated from the more minor responsibilities such as issuing citations for things like tall grass, junk cars, weeds and trash.
He said those responsibilities could continue to be handled by the police chief.
Wise said one of the issues with the city’s code enforcement has been the actual enforcement of city ordinances.
He pointed to the city’s failure to enforce its ordinances when it comes to chickens in the city limits as one of the many examples of the city failing to enforce its own ordinances.
“We just twiddle our thumbs and say we need to address this,” he said. “Let’s start fining the heck out of people. If that’s what it takes, then let’s do it.”
Wise asked if other city officials could be designated as compliance officers, specifically asking if aldermen could issue citations related to compliance issues.
“I don’t mind signing my name to something and sending a letter,” he said.
Alderman Carl Ankenbrand read from one of the ordinances relating to building code enforcement that said that any officer or city official can file a written statement regarding a dangerous building with the city clerk.
Crusinberry said the issue isn’t with sending out the citations, it’s with getting people to abide by the rulings of the city court.
He said Mike Davis, Central Illinois Land Bank Executive Director, had told him that all of the small towns have the same issue since their individual city courts have no summoning power when it comes to their individual courts.
“When they don’t come, there’s no recourse other than filing through the circuit court,” he said.
Crusinberry said Davis has a plan that would be aimed at rewriting some of these local ordinances in these communities to give them more enforcement power.
He said there have been more cases from city court being referred to circuit court in recent months as the city attorney has taken the cue to be more aggressive when it comes to prosecuting cases.
Wise said the city needs to take a firm stance on prosecuting ordinances if they want them to be taken seriously.
“If we’re going to have the ordinances, we need to make them binding,” he said. “We need to fine people and we need to go after them.”
The discussion ended with the council agreeing that a part-time compliance officer was needed to handling residential building code enforcement and building permits and that any city official could fill out the paperwork to issue citations for other compliance issues.
Yaden asked if aldermen needed to stay in their own wards when it came to issuing citations or if they could do so around the city.
This jogged into a discussion about ensuring that properties weren’t being issued multiple citations by different officials at the same time.
Wise said there would need to be some sort of database to keep track of citations to ensure that doesn’t happen.
In other business:
- The council tabled a proposed ordinance that would have allowed city residents to keep chickens in their backyards.
Ankenbrand presented the proposed ordinance, but Yaden raised several questions related to the ordinance.
Ankenbrand asked for a straw poll of the council before he went back to address all of these issues by rewriting the ordinance, feeling there was no need to rewrite it if the ordinance wasn’t going to pass.
While Ankenbrand, Wise, Alderwoman Lourdine Florek and Alderman Bill Goodwine signaled they would support the ordinance, Alderman Alex Houmes, McElhaney and Yaden voted against it. Alderwoman Robin Lawson said she wasn’t completely opposed to the idea, but wouldn’t vote for it at present.
Crusinberry issued the tiebreaking vote for the straw poll and voted no.
Ankenbrand tabled the proposal.
The Hoopeston City Council will hold its next regularly-scheduled meeting at 7 p.m. Sept. 15 at city hall.