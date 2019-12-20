The Hoopeston City Council approved the demolition of a vacant property on 202-204 North Market Street Dec. 17.
The approved a bid from Silver Bros. for $6,970 to bring down the building, dispose of the rubble, fill in the space and cover it with at least one foot of fill dirt.
The council received three other bids for the project: $10,000 from Meuser Construction and Excavating; $24,500 from ARD; and $24,950 from All Industrial Group.
Council members noted the major differences in the bids and asked how Silver Bros. would be able to achieve the stated goals of the project for that price.
“It kind of raised my eyebrows too,” Mayor Bill Crusinberry said while reading the bids to the council.
Crusinberry said he spoke with Deanna Silver, of Silver Bros., about how they could do the project for that price and she said the way David Silver handles project like this allows them to keep the price low.
Crusinberry said it’s a “one man show” with Silver handling all the various aspects of the project himself, allowing him to keep costs down since a minimum of other personnel are needed to complete the job.
The council approved the bid and Crusinberry said Silver plans to start on the project as soon as possible, weather permitting.
After the vote, Crusinberry also announced that he obtained a purchase contract for the property so that the city can take ownership of it after the building is demolished.
He said this will prevent someone from purchasing the property off a tax sale for $800 after the city spent thousands of dollars tearing it the building down.
Crusinberry said that he would send in the purchase agreement with the $800 to purchase the property for the city now that the council had approved the demolition.
The Hoopeston City Council will next meet at 7 p.m. Jan. 7 at city hall.