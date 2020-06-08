Following a lengthy discussion, the Hoopeston City Council approved changes to the city’s COVID-19 response plan last week.
The discussion, which lasted close to two hours, centered around concerns some on the council had about the response plan as original presented as well as the open-ended nature of the city’s state of emergency declaration.
The council was presented with an updated response plan from the city’s emergency managers group as well as an updated resolution from Alderman Chad Yaden.
Ultimately, neither plan was chosen as it was presented.
Yaden felt that decision-making authority had been ceded to the emergency managers since the emergency declaration was made in March and his plan called for that authority to be returned to the committees and departments that previously had it.
Emergency Management Agency Director Brad Harcastle pointed out that the emergency managers group only provided advice and that the decisions made under the emergency declaration were made by the mayor.
What followed was a long back-and-forth related to details about both plans that were presented, including a long discussion about whether they could approve the emergency managers’ plan first to have it in place in case Yaden’s proposal failed.
Ultimately, it was determined that many elements of Yaden’s plan were already present in the existing plan and that the COVID-19-related expenses, mainly centered around an intercom system for the police department and television set for video communications, hadn’t reached the level that they would need council approval for yet anyway and could be covered by the EMA budget.
The council decided that weekly in-person briefings weren’t necessary, but did decide that the council would vote on whether to continue the emergency declaration or not at each regular council meeting until the emergency subsides.
There must be a quorum for them to have a vote.
Hardcastle raised the concern that if a vote failed because of a lack of a quorum and the city exited the emergency declaration, they would be placed at the back of the line for reimbursement for COVID-19-related expenses.
Another area of compromise dealt with the emergency managers group meetings.
Alderman Jeff Wise said one of his biggest issues with the way the plan had been implemented was the lack of information he felt the council had.
He said he felt like that were being kept in the dark.
Hardcastle said that he sent a weekly email to council members providing all the information about COVID-19 he had for that week. Hardcastle admitted that the information wasn’t much more than what is made publicly available from the health department and that the EMA only received proclamations from the governor’s office a few minutes ahead of the governor’s speeches announcing policy changes.
“We don’t have any inside information related to all that,” he said.
Wise stated that he wanted the council members to be able to attend, either in-person or via video, any meetings the emergency managers group held from this point forward.
Hardcastle and Fire Chief Joel Bird said that would be no problem, but did point out the group was only meeting on an as-needed basis.
Wise said that was fine and that they just needed to notify the council when they planned to meet.
Beyond these points, aldermen had also raised concerns that there was no end point to the original plan. The updated plan included elements related to the state’s phased recovery plan.
These included reopening city parks, which the city’s parks committee ordered reopened June 4 as well as the reopening of city hall and the police department to the public. The park playground equipment and basketball and other courts are also now open. The civic center is also now open to walkers.
Hardcastle said a date for reopening city hall will be determined and they will likely open it up gradually for only a few hours a day at the start to prevent staff members from being overwhelmed with long lines.
He said social distancing will be enforced within city hall with clear markings on the floor indicating where people should stand while waiting.
Water-shut-offs for delinquent accounts will resume July 2. Any delinquent balance must be paid by that date to avoid a shut off. To check or pay your balance or if you have further questions call City Hall at 217-283-5833.
City hall will reopen without restrictions when the state moves into phase four of its plan. The exact date will be determined by the mayor.
After the state enters phase five of the plan, the council will pass a resolution to end the emergency declaration.