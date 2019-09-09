The Hoopeston Area High School Cornjerkers soccer team hosted defending Class 1A third place winners from a year ago Decatur St. Teresa Sept. 2 and the game ended in a 2-2 tie.
The Cornjerkers took a 1-0 lead at half thanks to a Cameron Flint goal coming off a rebound of his shot.
Neil Williams scored the Cornjerkers second goal of the game in the second half on a chip pass by Rhys Root with just under 20 minutes left in the game.
The Bulldogs battled back with at goal by St. Teresa’s Jake Blackburn on a nice crossing pass by Edgar Onata. The Bulldogs tied things up with 17 minutes left on a goal by Onata who created his own shot.
The Cornjerkers next traveled to Danville to play the Vikings. Cornjerkers jumped ahead 1-0 in the first half with a Rhys Root free kick after a foul was called.
Less than two minutes the Vikings answered when Gustavo Segura found the back of the net with the assist going to Armando Segura. Vikings scoring was not finished when Gustavo Segura scored his second goal of the half to give the Vikings a 2-1 lead. Cornjerkers kept playing and with just over sixteen minutes in the half Josh Delfino took the ball down the right side and was able to get into the box and get fouled which allowed the Cornjerkers to earn a penalty kick. Rhys Root step to the PK line was able to tie the game with his second goal of the half.
In the second half with things tied, the Cornjerkers were ready to seize the moment. Neil Williams was able to take a pass from Rhys Root and beat the Viking goalie to give the Cornjerkers a 3-2 lead. Less than 30 seconds later Williams was able to follow his shot and when the Viking goalie bobbled it Williams was able to tap it in to put the Cornjerkers up 4-2.
The Vikings never stopped playing was was able to draw one goal closer when Jose Juarez able to create a play to pull the Vikings back to one with 20 minutes to go. With 3:51 left Neil Williams sealed the Cornjerker victory with his third goal of the half to defeat the Vikings by the score of 5-3.
Hoopeston Area hosted Bishop McNamara Saturday morning and improved their record to 5-0-1 with a 7-1 victory.
Neil Williams got things going as he found the back of the net less than two minutes into the game on a beautiful pass by Josh Delfino. McNamara’s goal came on a penalty kick with just over thirty minutes left in the first half. Rhys Root with two goals, Ben Brown, and Cameron Flint rounded out the scoring to make the game 5-1 at intermission. Second half highlights were Cameron Zorns had a goal and an assist and Kamerin Cade scored his first goal of the year.
Hoopeston Area’s next game will be Tuesday as the Cornjerkers host Georgetown Ridge-Farm/Westville at 4:30 p.m.