The Hoopeston Area High School Cornjerkers soccer team started their week with the annual Kick Cancer game against Oakwood/Salt Fork Oct. 1.
OSF pulled ahead in the first half when Brady Tevbaugh scored an unassisted goal.
Hoopeston Area kept OSF away from the goal for the rest of the half, but were held scoreless themselves.
Hoopeston Area’s Cameron Flint put the Cornjerkers on the board in the second half with an unassisted rebound goal.
Hoopeston Area’s Ben Brown followed this up with a goal on an assist from Rhys Root to put the Cornjerkers ahead.
Hoopeston Area would hold on to win 2-1.
During halftime of the game, Hoopeston Area donated $2,600 to the Sharon L. Bassett Foundation for breast cancer research. The Cornjerkers soccer team has raised, with help of families, administration and friends, a total of over $20,000 in nine years of hosting the Kick Cancer Pink Night.
Hoopeston Area returned to action Thursday when they defeated Schlarman 9-0.
Payton Berlin was the winning goalie.
Scoring for Hoopeston Area were: Cameron Flint assisted by Neil Williams; Josh Delfino assisted by Neil Williams; Cameron Flint unassisted (Rebound); Lucas Hover assisted by Isi Diaz; Ben Brown assisted by Isi Diaz; Ben Brown assisted by Nick Hofer (Throw in); Ben Brown unassisted; Nolan Alwardt unassisted and Payton Berlin assisted by Luke Crase.
Hoopeston Area wrapped up their week by traveling to Gilman Saturday to take on Iroquois West.
The Raiders gave the Cornjerkers a good challenge as they reached the scoreboard first when Danny Quiroz scored with 9:55 left in the first half.
Hoopeston Area’s Rhys Root tied the game up when he made a penalty kick with just over seven minutes left in the first half.
The second half was a battle between the two teams.
The stalemate was broken with 9:27 left in the game when Root found a running Josh Delfino on a break away and Delfino was able to get a shot past the diving Raider goalie to pull the Cornjerkers ahead.
With a 2-1 lead, the Cornjerkers defense locked the game down and Hoopeston Area won 2-1. Payton Berlin was the winning goalie.
The Cornjerkers improved their season record to 19-3-1.
The 19th win puts the this team in the books for most wins in the season with game this week.
The Cornjerkers will travel to Clifton Central Monday and then return home on Thursday as the seniors will be honored before playing for a shot at the Vermilion County Conference Championship as they face off against Bismarck-Henning Rossville-Alvin.