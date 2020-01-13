The Hoopeston Area High School boys and girls bowling teams traveled to Albington to face a strong field of teams.
The Hoopeston Area boys were led by Payton Berlin in scoring with a 1,091, Casey Bence with a 1,017, Landon Mills with a 890, Cameron Zorns with an 803 and Clayton Hawkins. The boys finished in fifth place at the competition.
The Hoopeston Area girls were led in scoring by Kayla Goble with a 1,138, Jaylyn Linder with an 1,106, Riley Miller with a 1,050, Emma Glotzbach with a 979 and Alyssa Yaden with an 871. These efforts led the team to a 447-pin win over Galesburg and a 798-pin win over third place Albington. West Central placed fourth followed by the rest of the field.
All of the girls team members were awarded medals for their efforts.
Goble had the top individual game score for the team with a 229. Miller, with a 202, Linder, with a 201, and Glotzbach all finished in the top ten as well.
Goble finished second in the three-game-series scoring, followed by Glotzbach in fourth, Linder in fifth, Miller in sixth and Yaden in ninth.
Goble tied for second in the six-game-series followed by Linder in fourth, Miller in sixth, Glotzbach in seventh and Yaden in 10th.
The Cornjerkers will travel to Herscher on Monday and compete at the 16-team tournament Saturday in Taylorville.