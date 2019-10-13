The Hoopeston Area High School Cornjerkers picked up their 20th win of the soccer season Oct. 7 against Clifton Central.
The Cornjerkers shut-out Clifton Central 11-0.
Payton Berlin was the winning goalie, picking up his eighth shut-out on the season. Neil Williams, Cameron Flint, Josh Delfino, Nick Hofer and Ben Brown each scored two goals during the game.
Scoring for Hoopeston Area were: Neil William assisted by Rhys Root, Cameron Flint assisted by Rhys Root; Rhys Root (Penalty kick); Neil William assisted by Lucas Hofer; Cameron Flint unassisted; Josh Delfino assisted by Neil Williams; Josh Delfino assisted by Cameron Flint; Nick Hofer (Own goal); Ben Brown unassisted; Nick Hofer (Own goal); Ben Brown unassisted.
The Cornjerkers were back in action Thursday when they host Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin in their final regular season game of the season.
The Blue Devils got on the board first with a goal by Andrew Tingley.
Hoopeston Area’s Cameron Flint took a shot just out of the box and found the back of the net to tie the game up at one where it stood at half-time.
BHRA’s Drew Reifsteck was able to score with just under 19 minutes to put the Blue Devils up 2-1 for good.
The Cornjerkers finish their regular season with a school record 20 wins, four defeats and one tie.
The Cornjerkers enter post season play as the number two seed in their sub-sectional and will host the IHSA Regionals on Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday. The Cornjerkers next game will be Tuesday night at 4:30 p.m. against the winner of Friday's game between St. Anne and Clifton Central.
Hoopeston Area’s senior players were honored prior to Thursday’s game. Those players included: Neil Williams, Rhys Root, Lucas Hofer, Colby Burton, Cameron Flint, Josh Delfino, Nolan Arlwardt and Payton Berlin.