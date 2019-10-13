Soccer Senior Night Pic 1.jpg

Hoopeston Area High School senior soccer players were honored prior to Thursday's home game against Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin.

 Photo by Ginger Gonzalez

The Hoopeston Area High School Cornjerkers picked up their 20th win of the soccer season Oct. 7 against Clifton Central.

The Cornjerkers shut-out Clifton Central 11-0.

Payton Berlin was the winning goalie, picking up his eighth shut-out on the season. Neil Williams, Cameron Flint, Josh Delfino, Nick Hofer and Ben Brown each scored two goals during the game.

Scoring for Hoopeston Area were: Neil William assisted by Rhys Root, Cameron Flint assisted by Rhys Root; Rhys Root (Penalty kick); Neil William assisted by Lucas Hofer; Cameron Flint unassisted; Josh Delfino assisted by Neil Williams; Josh Delfino assisted by Cameron Flint; Nick Hofer (Own goal); Ben Brown unassisted; Nick Hofer (Own goal); Ben Brown unassisted.

The Cornjerkers were back in action Thursday when they host Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin in their final regular season game of the season.

The Blue Devils got on the board first with a goal by Andrew Tingley.

Hoopeston Area’s Cameron Flint took a shot just out of the box and found the back of the net to tie the game up at one where it stood at half-time.

BHRA’s Drew Reifsteck was able to score with just under 19 minutes to put the Blue Devils up 2-1 for good.

The Cornjerkers finish their regular season with a school record 20 wins, four defeats and one tie.

The Cornjerkers enter post season play as the number two seed in their sub-sectional and will host the IHSA Regionals on Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday. The Cornjerkers next game will be Tuesday night at 4:30 p.m. against the winner of Friday's game between St. Anne and Clifton Central.

Hoopeston Area’s senior players were honored prior to Thursday’s game. Those players included: Neil Williams, Rhys Root, Lucas Hofer, Colby Burton, Cameron Flint, Josh Delfino, Nolan Arlwardt and Payton Berlin.

