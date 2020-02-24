After a pair of dominating performances at regionals and sectionals, Hoopeston Area High School sophomore wrestler returned to the Illinois High School Association State Finals last week.
Colunga had previously competed at state last year when he was joined by fellow wrestlers Ezra Elliott and Anthony Colunga.
This time Colunga was the sole Hoopeston Area wrestler to advance to the finals and started off the tournament with a win.
Colunga, who came into the tournament with a 42-9 record, competed in the 182-pound weight division.
Colunga took on Logan Jennings, of Stillman Valley, and picked up the win by fall in 3:27.
Colunga would next face-off against Mason Clem, of Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, in the quarterfinals match.
Clem, who had a 43-5 record coming into the match, won in a 7-1 decision victory over Colunga.
Colunga wasn’t done competing, however, as he entered the consolation round for a chance at competing for third place.
He faced Robert Gurley, of LaGrange Park’s Nazareth Academy, in the second round of the consolation bracket.
Gurley, who had a 34-4 record, defeated Colunga in a 12-7 decision.
Gurley would go on to place eighth in the division. Joe Braunagel, of Belleville’s Althoff Catholic, took first place in the division.