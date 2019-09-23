1958
More than 1,000 people attend fourth annual antique, hobby show
The fourth annual Antique and Hobby show, sponsored by the Hoopeston Hobby club, and held this weekend at John Greer junior high school, drew an attendance of over 1,000 persons.
The most popular exhibit during the two-day event, was the old-fashioned parlor, where women members of the club in their gay 90 dresses, with the men in their colonial neckties, with "Hobby Club" embroidered on them, acted as hostesses and hosts, and served refreshments at intervals during the show.
Winners of ribbons in the various events are as follows:
Women's antiques: Mrs. Anna Shrimplin, Sheldon, firsf; Mrs. Lester Martin, Pence, Ind., second, and Miss Rosalie Fraley, and Mrs. Donald Fraley, third.
Women's handicraft: Mrs. Belle Yeoman, 87-year-old Hoopeston resident, first; Mrs. Dorothy Donovan, Hoopeston, second, and Miss Ethel Perkins, Hoopeston, third.
Woman's foreign exhibits: Mrs. A. M. Earel, Hoopeston, first; Mrs. Edith Johnson, Sheldon, second, and Mrs. Rasmus Johnson, Hoopeston, third.
Women's collections: Mrs. Harold Potts, Hoopeston, first; Mrs. Pearl Livingston, Hoopeston, second, and Mrs. Myrtle Kndrews, Henning, third.
Women's hobbles: Mrs. Elston Klocke, first, and Ceramics club of Hoopeston, second.
In the Mr. and Mrs. exhibits, Mr. and Mrs. Opal Booi, Crescent City were first, and Mr. and Mrs. Glenn Brasel, Hoopeston, second.
Dr. R G. Buzzard, Charleston, Ill., was the only winner in men's
antiques.
Men's collections: Hugh Roark, first; Ken Barrick, second, and the Rev. Donald B. King, third.
Charles Perkins was the only winner in the stamps exhibits, and Reverend King in the men's hobbies.
Girls' collections: Naomi Evans, first; Charlene Johnson, second, and Kathleen Payne, third.
Boys' collections: David Crews, first; Marvin Umbanhowar, second, and David Ramsden, third.
Trains: H. L. Walsh, first; Richard Ramsden, second, and Reverend King, third.
Mr. and Mrs. C. E. Fencken and daughter, Eleanor, Hoopeston, won the astronomical exhibit.
Mrs. Clifford Kincaid won first,, and Joe Long, second place in exhibits of old fashioned music boxes.
The Hoopeston Camera club took the honors for photographs, while the Hoopeston Eagles won the Boys' 'Club exhibit.
In pastel paintings, Mrs. Mary Fielding, Milford was first; J. J. Graham, 74-year-old Florida resident, second, and Mrs. Tom Andis, third.
Mrs. Andis took first and third place in water colors, with Mrs. Dean Hixson, winning second place.
Mrs. Don King won first place in oil paintings, with Mrs. Andis winning second and third place in pencil. and ink drawings, Mrs. Andis was first, and Mrs. Hixson, second.
Special awards were presented to Anna Kirchgessner, Lafayette, Ind.; Mrs. Esta Hildenbrand, Pine Village, Ind., and Mrs. Everett Wood, Hoopeston.
The organ used in the old-fashioned parlor, belonged to Mr. and Mrs., Clifford Kincaid, and Schuler's Greenhouse furnished flowers for the occasion.
Judges were Miss Frances Alexander and Mrs. James Borders, both of, Boswell, Ind., and Mrs. B. Sterns, Milford.
Prairie Rebekah lodge No. 622, Hoopeston, furnished refreshments during the two-day event.
At the close of the show, club members announced that they will sponsor another show next year, due to the fact that cooperation this year was so good, and they appreciate all the lovely exhibits
1899
Hon. Joseph G. Cannon opens campaign
On Thursday evening of this week, Hon. Jos. G. Cannon opened the campaign in Vermilion County on part of the republicans by making a most remarkable address in, in which the issues of the campaign of 1900 were presented in that gentleman's clear and convincing style.
He discussed the prosperity of the country, the money question, the Phillipine Question and every other point at issue between the democratic and republican parties in a manner which proved conclusively that the republicans are right on all these issues and the democrats are all wrong. Mr. Cannon is never at a loss for statistics. He has helped to make the history of this country for the past 28 years, and knows it all by heart. His posts are made clearly and come with the force and accuracy of a pile-driver. There is no ground left for his opponent to stand on. His address will be taken as a pattern for all other republican orators in this district, and it is a good pattern.
The enthusiasm with which Mr. Cannon was greeted shows that he is held in the hearts of his neighbors and friends, those who know him best, with a respect, esteem and love that leaves no room for another. No one in Vermilion County could have aroused the enthusiasm that Mr. Cannon aroused in his own home. A long procession, composed of the Cannon Escort Club; the Rough Riders and the Railroad Men's Club, accompanied him from his home through the streets to Armory, which was filled until there was not even standing room, a wide contrast to the reception accorded Candidate Alschuler by the democrats but a short time before, when there was barely 150 in the building.
Besides the great crowd in the Armory an overflow meeting was held which filled one of the largest halls in the city, and addresses were made there. Judge Wilkin of the supreme court presided at the meeting and a colored glee club from Grape Creek sang several songs which met a hearty applause. The campaign is started in the right spirit and the republican majority in November will not fall short of that given four years ago.
An effort will be made to have Mr. Cannon speak in Hoopeston during the campaign.
Ideas about crops
From what I can hear from the farmers generally, all are expecting or banking on an unusually large yield of corn. Now, after a thorough investigation, I am afraid most of us will be largely disappointed.
I find that the fertilization has not been perfect. The great heat of the sun through the month of August and the excessive rains caused an unhealthy evaporation up through the green corn and cooked the pollen or softened it to that extent that the fertilization was checked. The result is that the cob continued to grow without any corn until it protrudes two or three inches, and my investigation shows that the late corn will show some shrinkage of 20 to 30 percent below the normal condition.
It seems that the sun and rains of August have been disastrous to the farmers in other ways. The straw piles or stacks almost invariably have suffered. On account of the heat men could not stand it to stack the straw on account of exhaustion.
Now, Mr. Editor, I would like to hear from other farmers in regard to their opinion of the outlook. An exchange of thoughts between the farmers would be beneficial to all for it seems to be that this is an age when most of the farmers are awakening to their best interest financially. I find that the farmer who plows his land good, plants good seed and cultivates thoroughly a good yield and is proud of the result. Then we find a good farmer keeps the weeds mowed down around his house and out lots.
In driving through the country we see some places where you would have to part the weeds with your hands before you could get to his door. In my opinion, this has a bad influence on the adjoining cornfields. No, brother farmers; let us see if we can or cannot change this materially by giving a little attention and labor to these matters and if you will we will have an exchange of views through The Chronicle.
Now is the best time to pick out seed corn for next year. What your views on the seed question? What are your plans for selecting seed corn? Some people have almost had failures on account of faulty seed. Have you the best kind of corn? Do you get good returns for your labor? What are your methods of cultivation? Let us hear from you.
B.F. Heller
Rural Route No. 1,
Sept. 13, 1899