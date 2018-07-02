The Hoopeston Chronicle will honor local veterans and active duty military personnel with its annual Hometown Heroes publication in July.
The Chronicle encourages any veterans and active duty military personnel or their family members to send in entries for the Hometown Heroes publication so that we can help honor the sacrifices of those who have sacrificed so much to safeguard our nation.
Entries for the Hometown Heroes publication generally include the following information: date of birth, date of death (if applicable), spouse, children, branch of service and time spent in service. The Chronicle also asks that you provide a photo of the person for the publication.
If you don’t have all of this information or a photo of the veteran, but still want them included, please send the information you do have to The Chronicle and we will include them in the publication.
Entries for Hometown Heroes can be sent to Jordan Crook at chronreporter@frontier.com or sent by mail to 308 E. Main St., Hoopeston, IL 60942.
Entries are due to us by July 6.