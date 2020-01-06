The Chronicle presented its annual Citizen of the Year Awards during Saturday’s Community Awards Ceremony at the Lorraine Theatre.
The Chronicle honored two local married couples who have dedicated themselves to giving back to the Hoopeston community.
The first award went to Bob and Emily Brown.
The Browns were recognized for their efforts to bring people into Hoopeston through their business, Bricks & Ivy Sports along with their continued efforts to revitalize downtown Hoopeston.
The Browns have attracted people from across the state and beyond to Hoopeston and given local residents the chance to meet their favorite sports stars through various signing events in recent years.
One of the larger events they presented last year included bringing Jose Canseco to the city to present a home run derby that raised money for the local youth baseball program.
Beyond these efforts, both have dedicated themselves to bettering the community through their work with youths and the school district.
This is how they were described one of the people who nominated them:
“Bob is a hard worker and does what he can to make this town a better place and Emily is a Godsend for our school and our kids!”
Emily Brown accepted the award during the ceremony.
“There have been so many amazing people on this stage, I can’t even believe that I’m a part of that group,” she said. “We really love Hoopeston, obviously, everyone in this room loves Hoopeston. We’re looking at a lot of amazing things happening in the downtown and beyond. I’m just proud to be a member of the community.”
The final award winners recognized during the program have been serving the Hoopeston community for decades.
Whether it be through the school district, their church or, most recently, the amazing efforts to restore and revive the magnificent Lorraine Theatre, Jim and Betty Richards have worked to make Hoopeston a better place.
Here is a comment from one of the nominations they received:
“It seems as if Jim and Betty Richards are everywhere in the community wherever there is a need for an extra pair of hands.”
Receiving the award was overwhelming, Jim Richards said.
“This is overwhelming to both Betty and I,” Jim said. “We love this town, we love what this town has to offer, we obviously love this theater, we love the people who are involved with the Lorraine foundation, we love all of you for the dedication and support you’ve given us and we’re very humbled by this honor. Thank you very much.”
Betty said it felt amazing to be included with the rest of the award winners who were recognized at the ceremony.
“It is amazing to be included with the great people here today and the many others who serve our community,” she said. “Thank you very much.”
You can watch video of the awards ceremony at www.thehoopestonchronicle.com.