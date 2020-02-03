Charlene “Chuckie” Mae Hickman, 78, of Potomac, passed away at 6:21 p.m. Jan. 25, 2020, at Singing River Hospital, in Pascagoula, Miss.
Charlene was born on Jan. 26, 1941, in Grand Rapids, Mich., the daughter of Malcolm and Illa (Brown) Stout. She married Wilbur “Tack” Hickman on December 26, 1958, in Danville. He survives.
A Celebration of Charlene Hickman’s Life took place Feb. 1 at Community Church of God, in Danville. She was laid to rest following the services in Potomac Cemetery.
The family has entrusted the Blurton Funeral Home to assist them in honoring Charlene’s life.