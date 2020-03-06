URBANA — Doing your civic duty means you’ll be touching pens and surfaces other people touch and standing well within germ-spreading distance of others.
But some election officials have already considered that polling places could be among those public spots where the coronavirus could spread.
At least two county clerk’s offices in the area — in Champaign and Vermilion counties — are taking precautions.
“We’re taking it pretty seriously,” said Champaign County Chief Deputy Clerk Angela Patton.
That office had already developed an emergency management plan for elections that includes flu and pandemic scenarios, she said.
So all polling places — and early-voting locations — in Champaign County are being supplied with hand sanitizer, masks, antibacterial wipes, gloves and Lysol disinfectant spray, she said.
Election judges are being asked to wipe down pens and other surfaces as time allows, and they’re welcome to wear protective masks and gloves if they want, Patton said.
The clerk’s office is also hoping to provide some signs at polling places advising voters to take precautions to prevent infection spread — for example, covering up their coughs, she said.
Even if coronavirus isn’t circulating in the community come Election Day, Patton said, “it’s been an extended flu season.”
“We’re just erring on the side of caution,” she said.
The Champaign County clerk’s office also trained some extra election judges for the primary, Patton said, and that will come in handy because a couple of judges have already indicated they’d be more comfortable not serving for the upcoming election.
Vermilion County is also taking steps.
Lindsay Light, chief deputy clerk and supervisor of elections for that county, said polling places will be supplied for the first time with antibacterial wipes for the primary election, and judges are being asked to wipe down pens and surfaces as they can.
This precaution was requested by an election judge, Light said, and “it definitely wouldn’t hurt.”
These steps are in line with guidelines recently posted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to help prevent the spread of coronavirus at polling places.
The CDC is advising cleaning and disinfecting voting machines, laptops, keyboards and other equipment, making sure bathrooms at polling places are supplied with soap, water and drying materials so voters can wash their hands, and providing alcohol-based hand sanitizer for use before and after voting.
Transmission of the virus occurs most frequently among close contacts within six feet through respiratory droplets, but current evidence also suggest it may remain viable for hours to days on certain surfaces, according to the CDC.