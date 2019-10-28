The Hoopeston Chamber of Commerce will present its “Magical Express” event Nov. 30 from 5-8 p.m. at the Hoopeston Civic Center.
The Chamber would like to give everyone the opportunity to promote their business by decorating a Christmas tree to be displayed during the event.
The “Magical Express” event, along with the “Lights in the Park” draws hundreds of people each year.
The “Best of Show” tree will receive a $50 gift card
Anyone interested in decorating a Business Christmas Tree is asked to email
Hoopestonchambercommerce@gmail.com or call Jessie Atchie 217-495-2800 or Valarie Hinkle 217-274-2956.
The Civic Center will be open noon-6 p.m. for decorating on Nov. 25, Nov. 26 and Nov.27.
Tear down of trees will be on Saturday evening following the event and on Monday, Dec. 2.