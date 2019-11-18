The Hoopeston Chamber Of Commerce will host its annual “Magical Express” celebration Nov. 30 from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. at the Hoopeston Civic Center.
The chamber is offering local businesses the chance to promote themselves by decorating a Christmas tree to be displayed during the event.
The “Magical Express” event, along with the “Lights in the Park” draws hundreds of people each year.
The tree chosen as the Best of Show will receive a $50 gift certificate.
Anyone interested in decorating a Business Christmas Tree, please email:
Hoopestonchambercommerce@gmail.com or call Jessie Atchie 217-495-2800 or Valarie Hinkle 217-274-2956 and provide the business name, contact name and a phone number.
The Civic Center will be open from noon-6 p.m. for decorating Nov. 25 and Nov. 26.
Tear down of tree’s will be on Saturday evening following the event and on Dec. 2.