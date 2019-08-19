Chalesa Keaton will be the featured guest at Chestnut Street Church of Christ Gospel Music Service, located at 709 E. Chestnut St. in Hoopeston, at 6 p.m. Aug. 25.
She will be the guest singer along with the Church Sunday Night Band.
She has sung several times at the Music in the Park in Rossville as well as opened concerts for many Southern Gospel Groups.
She was born in Louisiana to a family who, at the age of seven, her father became a minister. She started singing with the family at that time and sang together for many years.
Her passion for Jesus and music grew as a result of the firm foundation in the home her parents built around her. Today she still loves to share her faith and hope in Jesus with those around her. She has had many of mountain top experiences as well as many deep
sadness in her life. She resides on a farm with her family in Indiana.