Catherine Louise Troxel, 87, of Hoopeston, IL, passed away at 4:55 p.m. Nov. 20, 2019 at Advocate BroMenn Medical Center in Normal.
She was born Aug. 3, 1932 in Hoopeston, the daughter of Bratton and Ophia (Carothers) Franklin. She married Harold Dewey Troxel on August 19, 1950 in Hoopeston. He preceded her in death on July 2, 1974.
She is survived by two daughters, Linda Vogel (Tom Fairbairn) of Normal, IL and Sara Troxel of Hoopeston, IL; three sons, Jerry Grove of Hoopeston, IL, Jack Grove of East Lynn, IL, and Jim Grove of East Lynn, IL; two sisters, Mary (Treedy) Norris of Hoopeston, IL and Betty Wheeler of Paxton, IL; five grandchildren, Kyle (Danielle) Vogel, Kent (Debra) Vogel, Jordon Grove, Alexsis Grove (Adam Nelson), and Mitchell Grove; eight great-grandchildren, Gavin, Talan, and Karsyn Vogel, Julian and Laney Vogel, Alyssa Bell, Jaxson Grove, and Abram Nelson; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; four sisters, Dorothy Campana, Carrie Kelnhofer, Dalton Cuzzort, and Barbara Roberts; and three brothers, Ray Cuzzort, Earl Cuzzort, and Ronald Franklin.
Louise worked at Bob’s Market in Rankin. She also worked at Paxton Electronics and owned and operated restaurants with her husband. She attended Grace Lutheran Church in Rankin.
Funeral services were conducted Nov. 25 at Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston with Pastor Jennifer Hartweg-Brown officiating. Burial took place at Floral Hill Cemetery in Hoopeston.
Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston is handling the arrangements.