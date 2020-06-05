The Hoopeston Girls' Softball Association had it's earliest beginnings as the Hoopeston Girls' Sports Association, founded by Judy Blalock (West-Green) in April 1974 for girls 9-14 years of age.
"Girls' softball was started because our girls didn't have a place to play ball," said Judy Green in 2004, "and they (Little League) wouldn't let our girls play, so started girls' softball."
Sign up was held April 19, 1974 at the John Greer baseball field with the first official meeting held April 22, 1974, to elect officers, set registration fees and local rules, and fill the six teams from the 93 girls that had previously signed up to play softball.
Officers for the newly formed organization were Judy Blalock - President, Sandy Ramsey - Vice President, Chris Newman - Treasurer, and Helma Boardman - Secretary. Board members were George Blalock, Joyce Ervin (chairman), Sandy Hughes, Janet Haggerty, Bill Crose, Frances Hunt, Bob Hunt and Darlene Rigsby.
The six softball teams were the Streakers, Blue Boxers, Purple Powers, Red Devils, Little Rascals and the Green Hornets. June 4, 1974, the first baseball season of the newly formed girls softball league began with the Blue Boxers and the Little Rascals playing against each other at John Greer Grade School.
Some of the earliest coaches between 1974 -1976 were Sandy Ramsey, Chris Newman, Helma Boardman, Frances Hunt, Darlene Rigsby, Donna Allen, Martin Parrish, Terri Rayles, George Burk, Terri Bell, Jody Hunter, Roberta Pennington, Terri Sinclair, Judy Crozier, and Butch Moore. Becky Foster was the coach of the Rankin team.
By Feb. 1978, the girls softball league decided to divide the teams into two leagues, a major league for girls 12- 14, a minor league for girls 8-10 with 11-year olds playing for either league. They also added a Rankin team, the Tigers, into the league, a Wellington minor league team (1978) and use of the Honeywell Grade School baseball fields for games and practices were approved. Some practices were also held at Maple School until it was fenced in by the school.
Minor league coaches and assistants were Kathy Simpson, Terri Sinclair, Carrie Morgeson, Sharon Moore, Nancy Mayberry, Kathy McLane, Janice Burk and Wellington coaches, Connie Vienstra and Wanda Cline.
Team sponsors were also obtained for the 1977 season for all softball teams. Sponsors at that early time were Mr. Drumstick, Jaymates, Jr. Women's Club, Mr. L's, Main Street Inn, Beckner's Farm Service, Goodrum Construction, V.F.W., American Legion and Eastern Illinois Bean Corp.
The year 1977 was to be a stellar year for the girls' softball league, not only team sponsors, but a new field on which to play both major and minor league games. Members of the association worked on the field at Union Park to make it ready for softball games that year. The Hoopeston Jaycees provided wooden bleachers for the field and the organization bought shirts with the new sponsors names on the t-shirts.
Lighting for the softball field and building a concession stand for Union Park field was the highlight of 1980 and from 1981 -1986, the City Of Hoopeston said the Union Park was reserved for Girls' Softball Monday - Friday with rain games on Saturday, a new electronic scoreboard was added, a scorekeepers box built by Dick Wilson, a backstop for the practice area added, uniforms included pants and sox for each team, new aluminum bleachers added, an addition to the concession was built and roofs added on the dugouts.
In a few short years, parents of Hoopeston area girls made a huge difference in sports for girls, not only by the organization itself being founded but by getting a softball field for them and updating the field. Girls' softball continues to the present day with even more improvements, changes and challeges being met by the parents and other interested parties for area girls.
April 19 and 22, 2020, the organization turned 46 years old. As the saying goes "You've come a long way, Baby!"