Hoopeston, Illinois is a unique place which had its early start at the crossroads of two railroads, the Chicago, Danville and Vincinnes (now known as the C. & E. I. or CSX Railroad), which is still in existence, and the Lafayette, Bloomington and Western Railroad (later the Nickle Plate Railroad), a defunct railroad in Hoopeston today.
The Lafayette, Bloomington and Western Railroad reached the prairie intersection first in 1871, building the east-west rail lines. It was not until May of 1872, however, that the Chicago, Danville and Vincinnes Railroad reached the crossroads with the north-south rail lines.
According to an early History of Hoopeston published in 1925 by the Hoopeston Chronicle-Herald, the original crossing of the Chicago railroad would have been two miles east of the present location at Cheneyville if not for three things: 1. Thomas Hoopes donated 80 acres of land for the railroad, 2. the proposed crossing was on low, flat land and 3. due to services rendered to the organizers by Alba Honeywell in 1870, he was given the right to select the intersection spot.
The original town of Hoopeston was laid out first in 1871 by Thomas Hoopes and Joseph M. Satterwhaite on a tract of land owned by Satterwhaite “fronting on West Main street and a tier of lots facing Penn street,” said the Hoopeston history. Eighteen acres of the original town of Hoopeston lay in the southeast corner of the crossing.
Alba Honeywell, acting as an agent for Young & Company by one of the railroad companies, attempted to buy 40 acres through Gideon Davis, agent for Hoopes for $25 an acre. This transaction fell through, according to the Hoopeston history. Honeywell then secured an interest in land owned by Samuel P. Thompson, north and east of the railroad junction, for North Hoopeston. Thompson of Fountain County, Indiana, and Newton L. Thompson of Montgomery County, Indiana, as proprietors of the land, hired William D. Fouke, deputy Vermilion County Surveyor, to lay out North Hoopeston from Judson Avenue to Honeywell Avenue and from Front Street to Seventh Street, including a public square and Union Park. The plat for this area was filed October 9, 1871 in deed record 30, page 71.
Another group, Snell, Taylor and Mix Railroad Construction Company of Chicago, laid out lots the 6th day of November of 1871, on the first 160 acres purchased by the company lying west of the Chicago, Danville and Vincinnes Railroad and south of the Lafayette, Bloomington and Western Railroad, calling their small village Leeds. This section, platted by a Kankakee company the previous September, was inspected and approved by the Vermilion County surveyor. According to the History of Hoopeston, this first area of Leeds extended south four and a half blocks to Maple Street and west to Sixth Avenue.
Snell, Taylor and Mix Railroad Construction Company eventually bought a total of 1,000 acres of land west and south of the two railroads and by 1925, the Leeds plat extended south to Orange Street and west to 6th Avenue. There was no Route 9 highway on Orange Street in 1872. The furthest southern road was named Orange Street by 1925.
In addition to the three villages, William Moore and Brown purchased 50 acres and R. McCracken purchased 10 acres of the Thompson brothers property abutting North Hoopeston. These properties were located north of the Chicago, Danville and Vincinnes Railroad and west of the Lafayette, Bloomington and Western Railroad. This area was converted later into additions to the town on the 16th day of December 1871.
“Thus the four corners of the crossing, comprising nearly 500 acres, are divided off into appropriate portions for the building of a large and beautiful city,” said the first addition of the North Vermilion Chronicle published Thursday, January 11, 1872.
Although Leeds did establish the first postoffice, it was moved to the original town of Hoopeston and established in October of 1871 with J. M. R. Spinning the first postmaster. He served until 1878. Mail was delivered by horse and buggy to the new post office on December 9th, 1871 from Rossville. Arrival by train did not begin until January 1872.
The first store, stocked with general merchandise and owned by M. Bedell, was completed and occupied lot 69, Main Street in 1871, followed shortly after by William Moore and W. A. Brillhart's hardware store.
According to legend, Bedell camped out on the lot he chose for his store until he could purchase it to prevent anyone else from obtaining this prime spot for the first grocery store.
The first newspaper, North Vermilion Chronicle, owned and operated by Dale Wallace with assistance by editor Gordon W. Seavey, began publication January 5, 1872. Subscription rates were $2 a year, in advance, and was published every Thursday. The first column in the newspaper stated:
“Hoopeston! The Embryo City of the Prairie!
Five Months old, and it Walks, Talks and Chalks!
What Enterprising People Have Accomplished!
Its Past, Present and Future – Past, Hardly Worth Mentioning; Present – Glorious Prosperity! Future – To Be continued!”
Also established in October 1871 were religious services with the first services held in the store owned by McCracken. The Methodist Church was organized in 1872, the United Presbyterian and First Presbyterian Churches in May of 1872, the Baptist Church in 1872, the First Church of Christ in June 1873, and the Friends Society or Quakers held services beginning in 1871.
Although Hoopeston area villages (Hoopeston, North Hoopeston and Leeds) were not formed until 1871, settlers were in the area as early as 1849 when Col. Abel Wolverton of Perrysville, Indiana, bought land in section 18, two miles northeast of Bicknell’s Point. At that time, the land was part of Ross Township.
William Allen was an early settler arriving in the northern part of Vermilion County in 1844. Allen later sold his land to Thomas Hoopes in 1853, although Hoopes did not live on the land at that time. Hoopes moved to the area later in 1855 to make Improvements on the land to raise sheep.
Others among the earliest settlers were Charles J. Hungerford who arrived before 1850, Hiram H. Hatch (1848), Thomas McKibben came about 1830, each selling their lands approximately in 1855 or shortly thereafter to Hoopes, and A. Thompson arriving in 1855. Early settlers included with the above listed men, and many that came after the area was being developed, J. S. McFerren, William Moore, Dale Wallace, A. H. Trego, R. M. Knox, Peter F. Levin, James A. Cunningham, A. T. Catherwood , W. R. Clark and John Greer.