Spanish Flu Pandemic
The coronavirus is not the first pandemic to hit the United States. The 1918 Spanish flu pandemic which began in January 1918 hit Hoopeston hard. An emergency hospital was set up in the Commercial Club-Masonic building ( the old City Hall on Market and Penn Streets) by the Hoopeston Red Cross to treat the residents that fell ill. The hospital opened on October 28, 1918.
A corps of trained, volunteer nurses and others came to the aid of Hoopeston's Red Cross to help. According to the November 1918 newspaper, "Every patient who was treated at the hospital for influenza and pneumonia received the same care and attention they would have received in a regular hospital."
The Hoopeston Red Cross Chapter not only cared for the residents but bore the expenses of caring for patients. The estimated cost was about $600, said the newspaper. Miss Laura Leininger, a trained nurse, supervised the ladies that helped her at the emergency hospital. Area residents provided "donations of foodstuffs, clothing, bedding, etc" daily during those difficult days the Spanish flu invaded Hoopeston.
Thirty-six patients received treatment during those eighteen days of the Hoopeston's pandemic. Of those thirty-six, five died.
I.E. Merritt, president of the Hoopeston chapter of the Red Cross, received instruction November 13, 1918 to discontinue the work at the emergency hospital since no new cases were registered. Dr. A. J. Clay, secretary of the board of health, stated in his letter there were no new cases in Hoopeston.
Funerals had also been banned during that time. A letter from Springfield sent to Undertaker Parker in Hoopeston stated that public funerals were again permitted.
The Spanish flu caused many deaths among the World War I American soldiers and their allies as they fought the war in other countries. The soldiers fought two wars - World War I and the Spanish flu, a difficult period in history without having to deal with a pandemic on top of it.
The Spanish Flu pandemic infected 500 million people about a quarter of the world's population at the time, according to Wikipedia, and the death toll was estimated at between 17 million to 50 million people. It also stated that "the Spanish flu was the first of two pandemics caused by the H1N1 influenza virus, the second was the swine flu in 2009."
A Brief History of the Building
The corner stone for the new Commercial Club rooms and Masonic Temple was laid November 4, 1903 with a promise in the Hoopeston Daily Chronicle on Novemer 4th that "the completion of the building will be hurried as rapidly as possible consistent with good work."
The work was in charge of Charles R. Finley, master of Star Lodge, acting for the Grand Master of the state with other officers and members representing the Grand officers of the Grand Lodge of Illinois during the ceremony.
The stone bore the inscription "Laid by the Masonic Fraternity, November 4, A.D. 1903, A. L. 5903. Chas. R. Finley, Pro G. M." In the copper box placed in the corner stone were the following items:
History of Star Lodge, No. 709, A.F. & A.M.
History of Hoopeston Chapter, No. 181, R.A.M
History of Grant Council, No 89, R & R.M.
History of Hoopeston Chapter, No 448, O.E.S.
List of Grand officers in Charge
List of Officers and Members of Star Lodge, No. 709.
List of City Officers
Copies of Hoopeston Dailey and Weekly Herald
Constitution and By-Laws of Star Lodge
Constitution and By-Laws of Commercial Club
Some minor coins.
The third story of the Commercial Club-Masonic Temple was dedicated on May 30, 1907 for the use of the Masonic fraternity of Hoopeston after the building's completion. The room was furnished at an expense of $800. According to the newspaper that day, 200 or more visitors arrived for the dedication ceremony of the Masonic room.