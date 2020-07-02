The Revolutionary War didn't begin with the signing of the Declaration of Independence in 1776, It began a year earlier with the Battles of Lexington and Concord, April 19, 1775.
It seems the colonists learned of an impending plan by the British troops to march into Concord, Massachusetts, to seize a cache of arms stored in that location. This is when Paul Revere and other riders sounded the alarm of the British coming, the famous lantern in the church tower, "One if by land, two if by sea".
The militia gathered to do battle with the Redcoats, however, they unfortunately lost both battles. The battles did prove one thing to the British, and that was the colonist were a determined group of men that could put up a good fight.
As tensions mounted over the next year, the colonist finally declared independence in the summer of 1876 and officially signed the Declaration of Independence on August 2nd, 1876 instead of on July 4th, the day we celebrate as Independence Day. July 4th was, however, the day that the Declaration of Independence was ratified and approved.
Although George Washington was named as Commander of the Continental Army, he did not have the experience of the British commanders. What he did have was knowledge of the principles of the British troops and how vulnerable the British formations were in the frontier lands of America. This he gained from fighting with them during the French and Indian War. Washington was also considered a great strategist militarily.
Washington was considered by his peers as an impressive man with excellent command instincts that made up for what he lacked in experience. Benjamin Franklin was known to have stated to Britain regarding Washington as "an American planter, who had never seen Europe, was chosen by us to Command our Troops, and continued during the whole War. This man sent home to you, one after another, five of your best generals, baffled, their Heads bare of Laurels, disgraced even in the Opinion of their Employers.”
In fact, to understand how far-sighted, Washington was, even before modern medicine, legend has it that during the winter of 1877, he demanded the entire Continental Army be inoculated against smallpox. Legend goes on to say that it had to be done secretly so the British didn't find out since the inoculations left the men slightly incapacitated for a time. The inoculations kept the amount of deaths of Washington's troops down to 1 % when smallpox deaths among soldiers had been 17% or higher.
Women also fought during the Revolutionary War, mostly as cooks, seamstresses, laundresses and nurses. However, women also worked as spies such as Anna Smith Strong with connections to the Culper Ring of spies, noted as one the most elite rings during the Revolutionary War.
Women also dressed as men and went to battle as soldiers. Anna Maria Lane disguised herself as a man and joined the Continental Army while Mary Ludwig Hayes, took her place at her husband's position on an artillery cannon when he was killed, to fire on British troops during the Battle on Monmouth.
Another little known fact is that after Paul Revere's ride on April 18, 1775, a second ride was made two years later in 1777 by Sybil Ludington, age 16, of New York, through towns in Putnam County, covering 40 miles by herself, to warn the New York militia that British troops had set fire to buildings in Danbury, Connecticut. Her ride is said to have been double that of Revere's ride.
The Boston Tea Party occurred on December 16, 1773, dumping 342 chests of tea into the harbor at Griffin's Wharf in Boston. Three months later in March of 1774, 60 men in disguises boarded the British ship Fortune and dumped 30 more chests of tea into the harbor.
Invisible ink was also used by both American and British troops to send secret messages. The mixture of water and ferrous sulfate was used for the ink. Seemingly innocent letters were written with lines written in invisible ink between the sentences that could only be read by holding the paper to a flame or by using sodium carbonate to show the messages. Invisible ink has been used in eons and dates back to the Greeks and Romans in the 4th century BC.
Another little known fact, is that the first submarine appeared during the Revolutionary War. The Turtle or American Turtle as it was called was constructed in 1775 by David Bushnell. It, according to the plans shown on Wikipedia, was a 7 1/2 foot long, acorn shaped vessel that was used in 1776 in an attempt to attach explosives to the hull of the British flagship, the Eagle, and on other British ships docked in New York's harbor. The submarine was unable to breach the hull with the bomb and the bomb exploded without causing damage to the ships. The Turtle was lost later in 1776 when her transport ship was sunk by British ships.
The Americans were outnumbered by 37,000 troops during the Revolutionary War, according to one group of facts. The British troops numbered 133,000 troops while Washington had 96,000. Thanks to the intervention of France and the Marquis de Lafayette's letters to France, the French formally backed the Americans in 1778 militarily and financially.
Although Spain would not consent to a treaty alliance with America (imperial powers did not encourage another's colonies to revolt), it did declare war on Great Britain on June 21, 1779 which created a de facto alliance with America. With Spain declaring war on Great Britain, British troops were spread thin with all the wars going on at the same time, those in America, with France and Spain. The Netherlands also aided the colonies in their journey toward independence. Without the aid of these countries, America may not have won its independence.